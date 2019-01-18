TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey priest is accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl.

The incidents allegedly took place from 1990 through 1994, when Father Thomas Ganley was a priest at Saint Cecelia Church in Woodbridge. The victim was between the ages of 14 and 17 at the time.

Ganley, 63, is from Phillipsburg, where he is currently assigned to Saint Philip & Saint James Church.

It’s the first case of its kind filed by the New Jersey Clergy Abuse Task Force, formed in Sept. 2018.

“Our Clergy Abuse Task Force is diligently pursuing its mission to expose the truth about past wrongs and seek justice for survivors, because no person is above the law and no institution is immune from accountability,” said Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. “This case illustrates that we are prepared to move swiftly to investigate allegations, and where there are viable criminal charges, to pursue those charges. We urge all survivors, witnesses of sexual abuse, and others with information to call our hotline.”

The clergy abuse hotline can be reached at (855) 363-6548. It is staffed 24/7.