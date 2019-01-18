NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s that time of year again.

CBS2 is proud to partner with the Project Yellow Light scholarship competition.

High school and college students can submit creative ideas – helping to curb distracted driving – earn scholarship money and save a life.

The project is designed to bring about change. Julie Garner started the scholarship competition following the death of her 16-year-old son, Hunter, who was killed in a car crash involving a distracted driver.

“We knew we had to do everything in our power to prevent other young people to die needlessly due car crashes, which is one of the leading causes of death of our youth in this country,” she told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

The scholarship competition focuses on ending distracted driving, specifically texting while driving. High school and college students are asked to create a PSA – it can be a billboard, video or radio ad – encouraging their friends to put the phone down.

“The winners have the ability to not only get a chance to win a scholarship, but they also have their work displayed across the country,” said Garner.

Billboard submissions are due by March 1, radio and video ads must be in by April 1. For more information, click here.