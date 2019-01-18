NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second victim has died after a random hammer attack that took place in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Thang Ng, 60, died Friday. His coworker, 34-year-old Fufai Pun, also died in the attack.

Surveillance video shows panicked patrons and frantic employees at the Seaport Buffet, located on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, running and trying to get to safety after police said a man burst into the restaurant armed with a hammer and began to attack.

“He was just screaming crazy words like, ‘I’m killing everybody! This world is hell!’ and everything. He was just screaming crazy things,” said Samantha Randazzo, co-owner of Randazzo’s Clam Bar.

Investigators said 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich, who has no known connection to the victims or the restaurant, entered the eatery at around 5 p.m. and began striking an employee near the door. They said he then went toward the back of the restaurant and hit another worker multiple times.

Detectives said Martunovich then went to the kitchen to go after a third victim, as frightened customers bolted, some of them running into Randazzo’s restaurant nearby.

Those who escaped pointed out Martunovich to police. Surveillance video show officers chasing after him and taking him into custody a couple of blocks away.

A 50-year-old male manager was also critically injured.

“He’s very nice man,” Ghang said.

Sources told CBS2 Martunovich informed police that he was hearing voices.

Martunovich has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.