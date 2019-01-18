SHORT HILLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The family of a Short Hills woman is hoping the driver responsible for her death will come forward.

Lynne Crow, 76, was struck and killed just days before her fourth grandchild was born.

“She was like all good mothers. She was there, she loved and she led,” her son Sandy Crow told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu. He’s been getting messages from all over town about his mother.

“I’ve gotten dozens of messages from just locals who say they know my mom from her walks around the town,” he said.

She may have been on one of those daily walks when she was hit. The fatal hit and run happened near the Short Hills train station on Jan. 8 at around 5 p.m. There’s a sign at the station asking for any information about the incident.

“It’s excruciatingly terrible how she died. I hope that the person finds it in their conscience, or turns themselves in, or the cops find him or whatever,” Sandy said.

He told Hsu his mother was incredibly active and went for walks every day, and even ran three miles several times a week.

She kept a map of all the places she’d traveled.

“Outside of her family and her friends, her next step was definitely travel,” Sandy said. “She did a number of trips to China… she went to Africa.”

Her last trip was India, just a few months ago. She was also very active with her church, and spent a lot of time volunteering with groups like Habitat for Humanity.

“There was no time when somebody else that needed her help and didn’t get it, if she could give it,” Sandy said.

Crow adored her family and had pictures of them everywhere. She leaves behind three children and four grandchildren. Tragically, she was never able to meet her grandson Cooper, who was born days after she died.

Her family says she’ll live on through all those she loved.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 621-4700.