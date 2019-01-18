NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are on the prowl for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman early Thursday morning on the subway in Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old victim told police the suspect attempted to kiss her immediately after she boarded the 4 train around 1:15 a.m. at the Franklin Avenue station.

When she refused, a struggle ensued and she fell on the floor.

The man then pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her, police said. He also held down her arms and stole $47 from her wallet, along with her earphones.

Police said the suspect exited the train at the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center station, jumped onto the tracks and ran off.

Surveillance video shows him at another station after the alleged attack.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, 35 to 45 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, last seen wearing a yellow vest, gray hooded sweatshirt, black coat, orange sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.