BALDWIN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The suspect in Monday’s deadly hit-and-run of a gas station worker has been arrested.

Police say Joshua Roston was the driver of an SUV seen on surveillance video shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday at the Pit Stop Gas Station on Grand Avenue in Baldwin.

Witnesses say station manager Cemal Dagdeviren, 59, of Levittown, confronted the driver about not paying for his fuel after asking for a fill-up. Police say station employees were suspicious since the SUV has no plates and the driver was acting strangely.

Surveillance video shows the victim talking with the driver before moving in front of the SUV to prevent it from driving away.

News Conference With Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder



In the video, the vehicle appears to accelerate, and detectives say that’s when the victim was run over. Dagdeviren was transported to South Nassau Communities Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say minutes before the hit-and-run the suspect – seen in an orange hat – tried to use a fake credit card inside the gas station but was denied.

Roston was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania.

Authorities are expected to discuss more about the arrest at a news conference Friday afternoon.