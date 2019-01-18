VALHALLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Westchester county boy has overcome all odds after suffering a stroke.

After months of recovery, he’s now ready to return to his elementary school.

It was a very big day for nine-year-old Rocky Serrano.

“Today is my last day at Blythedale Children’s Hospital and I get to go back to my regular school,” Serrano said.

Rocky has been in recovery at the Valhalla facility since he had a stroke this past summer.

The always positive youngster was a very active fourth grader until July 1, when a severe headache prompted his parents to call an ambulance.

“We got him to the hospital and found out he had bleeding in his brain,” Junior Serrano, Rocky’s father said.

The technical term for Rocky’s condition is Arteriovenous Malformation, also known as AVM. It caused paralysis on the left side of his body.

“It was just so sudden, we didn’t see any signs this was going to happen, he was a normal kid, played a lot of sports,” the boy’s father told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

Reality hit hard as doctors said Rocky may never play sports again, or even walk. After two brain surgeries and months of physical therapy, the fourth grader beat the odds.

“I’m excited to play baseball again. When I go to school I’m going to hang out with my friends,” the nine-year-old said.

Things that medical professionals say AVM patients are not always able to do.

“He’s a fighter. With the therapy that he got and his winning attitude, he was able to make tremendous progress,” Dr. Kathy Silverman said.

“What do you want to say to other kids that might be going through a hard time?” Jakeway asked Rocky.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing and try your best.”

Rocky is now trying his best to be ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Bedford Hills-Katonah little league opening day in April.

Serrano goes back to Byram Hills Elementary School on Tuesday. His school bus driver father will be behind the wheel for the big day.