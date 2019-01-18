NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As the federal government shutdown nears the end of its fourth week, officials in Westchester County are offering help to residents who receive government benefits.

People on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – or SNAP, the program once called food stamps – can receive their February benefits now, two weeks early, instead of waiting until next month.

The federal program that provides food assistance to thousands of families in need.

County officials say they are continuing to monitor the shutdown’s effect on funding, and are unsure whether march benefits will be impacted.