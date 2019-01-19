Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Our storm track has moved slightly NW, meaning more warmer air and rain for NYC and areas south. We’re still expecting everyone to start off as some snow late this afternoon. It likely goes over to a mix and eventually rain in the city by 10-11 p.m.

For areas North and West, icing remains the big concern overnight as temps are closer to freezing. Areas near and north of I-80 should especially be prepared for some ice accumulation.

Waking up tomorrow, its a heavy rain event for many of us. The exception again is North and West where sleet and snow remain likely. Temps peak early on Sunday.

Then, temps crash big time… into the 20s and eventually teens tomorrow night. This is setting everyone up for a flash freeze, especially roadways that aren’t treated but still wet when the arctic front arrives.

Keep in mind the expected snowfall is BEFORE the changeover to rain, especially closer to the city where it’ll be washed away. By Monday morning, we’re feeling like sub-zero! BRRR!

Check back in tonight for any changes!