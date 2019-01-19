By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a mostly dry afternoon, a whole lot of precip is getting ready to fall across the area. For NYC, we could get some snow at the start but that will quickly become rain… and we could have some downpours overnight into tomorrow morning.

Farther north and west of NYC is where you’ll see more snow and unfortunately some ice. The highest amounts of snow look to be over northern Sullivan and Ulster, where over a foot of snow could fall in the higher spots there. In northwest NJ and parts of the lower Hudson Valley, expect up to half an inch of ice to accumulate on surfaces – which would make for extremely treacherous travel conditions. Stay off the roads if possible!

The precip will wind down tomorrow afternoon, and temps tumble Sunday night…After a few spots well south of NYC approach 60 early Sunday, temps Monday morning will be in the single digits!

Stay tuned for the latest on our active weather weekend!