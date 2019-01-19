Incoming IceCBS2 Winter Storm Survival Guide, Utility Numbers, Airport Info, More...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 30 points, Jordan Tucker added 24 and Butler held off St. John’s for an 80-71 win on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (12-7, 3-3 Big East) had their largest lead after a 17-2 run made it 58-36 early in the second half, but the Red Storm (15-4, 3-4) scored 12 straight in one run and six straight in another to close within 73-69 with 50 seconds remaining. Butler made 7 of 8 free throws from there to secure the victory.

Baldwin was two points of career high and grabbed eight rebounds for Butler. Tucker was 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Sean McDermott scored seven points to go with his 12 rebounds.

Shamorie Ponds and Mustapha Heron had 20 points each to lead St. John’s. Marvin Clark II added 10 points.

Butler never trailed after the opening minute and led by as many as 14 in the first half.

