HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County police say a woman made up a story about her 1-year-old child being thrown to the group after being snatched from a stroller.

Jeymi Guerra Cordova, 23, was charged with making a punishable false written statement.

Police say the Hempstead woman made up a story about a man jumping in front of her stroller, grabbing and throwing her boy to the pavement, causing scrapes to his face and a large contusion on his forehead.

Investigators said in truth her child was unrestrained in his stroller and fell out because he was not strapped in, and the mother made up the story to cover up the baby’s injuries.

She is set to return to court on Jan. 31.

