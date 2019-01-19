NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As the Yankees load up on starters and relievers this winter, most fans remain in agreement about one thing: Sonny Gray shouldn’t be throwing any pitches for New York in 2019.

According to multiple reports, fans will get their wish as the Yankees are closing in on an agreement to trade the disappointing right-hander.

The Cincinnati Reds appear to be the front-runner for Gray, according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman. A trade involving at least two prospects coming to New York could reportedly be finalized with the Reds as early as this weekend.

Yankees and #Reds are getting closer on a Sonny Gray trade. Teams are talking about two prospects and a draft pick going for Sonny. One of 2B prospect Shed Long and C prospect Tyler Stephenson may go. #SFGiants, Braves, Brewers are on periphery. A deal should happen this weekend. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2019

Catcher Tyler Stephenson and Second baseman Shed Long (Cincinnati’s sixth and seventh-best prospects according to MLB.com) are the names rumored to be in a proposed package for Gray.

The 29-year-old starter has had a nightmare stint with the Yankees since a 2017 trade from Oakland brought him to the Bronx. Gray got off to an underwhelming start with New York, going 4-7 in 11 starts in 2017. Things only got worse from there in 2018, especially at Yankee Stadium.

The right-hander seemed to implode in every single appearance in the Bronx, pitching to a miserable 6.98 ERA at home. He would eventually be demoted to the bottom of the Yankee bullpen as GM Brian Cashman opted to trade for Lance Lynn rather than give the ball back to Gray.

Despite a disastrous season overall, several teams are reportedly banking on the Gray that showed up on the road and pitched to a 3.17 ERA in 15 games last season.

Along with the Reds, the Braves, Brewers, Giants, and Padres are all said to still be in the mix for Yankees’ expendable starter.