Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

While our latest storm is wrapping up, now get ready for a BIG change in temps!

After an early high in the mid 40s or so, we’ll crash through this evening into the 20s, teens, and eventually overnight… single digits! But with a frigid NW wind, it’ll feel well below zero waking up tomorrow.

Any untreated surfaces will become treacherous tonight. For tomorrow, the high will struggle to reach 15 degrees! Wind chills stay below zero through the day, despite some sunshine.

By Tuesday, we “warm” into the upper 20s.