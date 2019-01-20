CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

While our latest storm is wrapping up, now get ready for a BIG change in temps!

(Credit: CBS2)

After an early high in the mid 40s or so, we’ll crash through this evening into the 20s, teens, and eventually overnight… single digits! But with a frigid NW wind, it’ll feel well below zero waking up tomorrow.

(Credit: CBS2)

Any untreated surfaces will become treacherous tonight. For tomorrow, the high will struggle to reach 15 degrees! Wind chills stay below zero through the day, despite some sunshine.

(Credit: CBS2)

By Tuesday, we “warm” into the upper 20s.

