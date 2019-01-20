Live RadarFollow The Rain, Ice & Snow With Real-Time Updates Into Sunday On CBSN New York
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! Depending on where you are, the day is either starting off white or wet…either way, it’ll be coming down at a serious pace! Some very heavy rain will continue for the city, much of New Jersey, and Long Island. Localized flooding issues can be expected as rainfall could top 2 inches.

As for the frozen stuff, the highest snowfall amounts will be far north & west, up in the Catskills. For most of North Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, the concern isn’t so much about moderate snowfall, but for serious ice accumulations.

Some locations could get up to half an inch of ice due to sleet & freezing rain – a dangerous combination that would make travel extremely dangerous. Stay off the road if you can!

The precipitation will exit by late afternoon before sunset, but the next big story will be the plummeting temperatures. Overnight tonight into Monday morning, expect low temperatures in the single digits to near 0 in spots…with wind chills in the negative double digits!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s