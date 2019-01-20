By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! Depending on where you are, the day is either starting off white or wet…either way, it’ll be coming down at a serious pace! Some very heavy rain will continue for the city, much of New Jersey, and Long Island. Localized flooding issues can be expected as rainfall could top 2 inches.

As for the frozen stuff, the highest snowfall amounts will be far north & west, up in the Catskills. For most of North Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley, the concern isn’t so much about moderate snowfall, but for serious ice accumulations.

Some locations could get up to half an inch of ice due to sleet & freezing rain – a dangerous combination that would make travel extremely dangerous. Stay off the road if you can!

The precipitation will exit by late afternoon before sunset, but the next big story will be the plummeting temperatures. Overnight tonight into Monday morning, expect low temperatures in the single digits to near 0 in spots…with wind chills in the negative double digits!