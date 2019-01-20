NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu introduces a very special dog named Beau.

Beau is a sweet and loving, seven year-old, eight pound, Yorkie who is housebroken and wee-wee pad trained.

Beau was found outside in terrible condition by a good Samaritan. Beau received extensive medical care, which included a visit to the ophthalmologist, who confirmed that he is permanently blind, but that doesn’t stop this little fellow from living a good life!

Beau still loves to play and, most of all, being with people.

CBS2 also has two Furry Friend updates Sunday morning.

We are thrilled that the Sheik of Araby went home with Susan and Gary. His new name is Bentley and he will be spending his time in both Manhattan and the Berkshires – doing his favorite thing – going for long walks with two people that adore him!

We are also so pleased that the German Shorthair Pointer mix puppy, Harper, has been adopted. Harper is so loved and she is growing up to be a healthy girl who really enjoys training and going to her puppy classes with her new mom, Nandita!

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.