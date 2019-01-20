NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Temperatures were expected to plunge into the single digit late Sunday night, creating a concern for black ice on area roads, especially areas that saw snow on Saturday night.

CBS2’s Lisa Rozner piloted Mobile 2 around the Tri-State Area to monitor the conditions.

Ice was forming in the parking lot of a ShopRite off Union Valley Road in West Milford, New Jersey.

“When we came down our driveway it was already iced. It had dropped from 21 to 17 degrees in about 20 minutes,” West Milford resident Betty Saciolo told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

“I was driving and you can hear the tires. There’s a lot of ice underneath,” resident Nabil Amari added.

Because of the wind, a Code Blue advisory remained in effect. Closer to New York City, it felt like 10-20 degrees below zero, but further north and west as much as 30 degrees below zero.

“I’m a plumber so I’m expecting a lot of frozen pipes tomorrow,” said West Milford resident Erik Borress.

Salt and ice melting products were on full display as Mobile 2 drove up north. As Rozner took the New York State Thruway to Newburgh in Orange County, the conditions worsened.

“The roads are terrible. They’re freezing up. The road crews are trying to do the best they can, but it’s so hard. You’re putting salt down and it’s freezing,” said Bob Zamanick of New Windsor.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted a ban on commercial trucks and buses on state roads on Sunday, but urged drivers to still use caution.

“When you put the road conditions together with the frigid temperatures, it is a bad, bad combination,” Cuomo said during a phone press conference. “So, it is still dangerous out and if you don’t have to be out, don’t be out.”