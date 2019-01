NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County has teamed up with the New York Islanders to battle drug addiction on Long Island.

A new public service announcement features the team’s Matt Martin and Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Singas sat down with CBS2’s Jessica Layton and Cindy Hsu Sunday morning to talk their new initiative, the Community Partnership Program.

