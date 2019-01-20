NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the best of both worlds for foodies with an appetite for saving money.

New York City Restaurant Week starts on Monday, with more than 380 restaurants across the five boroughs participating in the dining experience.

Chef Harold Moore and NYC Restaurant Week committee chairman Tracy Nieporent stopped by the CBS2 studios to talk about one of the city’s most popular events with Cindy Hsu.

Chef Moore has two restaurants participating in Restaurant Week for this first time, Harold’s at the Arlo SoHo Hotel and Bistro Pierre Lapin. The chef also cooked up some frog’s legs during his visit.

NYC Restaurant Week is held twice a year in New York, with prix-fixe meals starting at $26 for a two-course lunch and three-course dinners for $42.

The program invites diners to sample the incredible array of eateries that make up New York’s diverse culinary culture.

The event runs from Jan. 21 to Feb. 8. For more information on where you can dine, click here.