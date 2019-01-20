NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Sen. Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he thinks Democrats will reject a deal put forth by President Trump, allotting $5.7 billion for the southern border wall.

The proposal, made during an address to the nation on Saturday, would also extend temporary protections for some young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children and immigrants who fled disaster zones.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected bring Trump’s proposal to the Senate floor for a vote on Tuesday.

In a brief Sunday morning press conference, Schumer revealed new legislation that would protect government workers who can’t pay their bills because of the ongoing government shutdown.

WEB EXTRA – See Sen. Schumer’s Full Press Conference On The Government Shutdown:

New York’s senior senator said the measure would shield workers from eviction or home foreclosure, repossession of their cars, and penalties for late payment of bills and student loans.

Schumer refused to answer questions about negotiating with the president and Republicans while the government remained shut. The senator urged for the government to be reopened before a deal on immigration reform and border security was considered. Schumer accused Trump of “taking hostages” in his negotiations to end the shutdown.

Furloughed government workers are about to miss their second paycheck as the partial shutdown entered Day 30 on Sunday.

