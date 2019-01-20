NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Stargazers will be on the lookout for an extremely rare total lunar eclipse and Supermoon Sunday night.

A super blood wolf moon will be visible across the U.S. and South America for about three hours.

It’s a combination of three lunar events at once:

Supermoon – when a Full Moon is at perigee, or its closest approach to Earth

Wolf Moon – the name given to the January Full Moon

Blood Moon – the reddish tint during a lunar eclipse as sunlight is filtered and refracted by Earth’s atmosphere – the exact shade varies based on the particulates in the atmosphere

They’ll give the moon a reddish tint and make it appear bigger and brighter than usual. This is the second of three super blood wolf moons this century.

The next one won’t happen for another 18 years. The unique eclipse will begin at 10:35 p.m. Eastern time.