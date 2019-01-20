LUDLOW, Vt. (CBSNewYork) – What started out as a typo turned into an epic bachelor weekend trip for strangers.

Will Novak of Phoenix flew across the U.S. to attend an 80’s themed ski trip in Vermont.

He got the invite after the groom’s brother forgot to add one letter to the “real” Will Novak’s email address. The Novak from Phoenix – who only went skiing once before – replied to the email and even though he’d never met the groom said they could count him in.

He even offered to bring his Nintendo Switch and Sudoku puzzles. Novak launched a GoFundMe page to help cover his travel cost and donors quickly surpassed his goal.

“I think it’s a good lesson on being open to what the world gives you. You get a call from a random number – answer it – it might be something fun,” the Arizona man said.

So far, the campaign has raised $4,300. Novak said all the funds raised beyond the $750 goal will be given to the bride and groom. They are expecting their first baby soon.