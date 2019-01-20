NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Temperatures across the Tri-state will plummet heading into Monday.

So why not warm up at home with some homemade chicken soup.

Chef Brandon Fay from Pasta by Hudson shares his classic comfort recipe with CBS2’s Jessica Layton and Cindy Hsu.

Italian Chicken Noodle Soup

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 lb. raw chicken sausage, casings removed

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped

1 rib celery, finely chopped

1 bay leaf

1 calabrese pepper, stemmed and finely chopped

1 tbsp. tomato paste

2 quarts chicken stock

2 tbsp. kosher salt

1/2 lb. dried pasta (choose your favorite shape or use up any leftover dried pastas)

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

One 15.5 oz. can cannellini beans

1/4 cup chopped basil

2 tbsp. fresh oregano leaves

How to make it: