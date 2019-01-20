Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Temperatures across the Tri-state will plummet heading into Monday.
So why not warm up at home with some homemade chicken soup.
Chef Brandon Fay from Pasta by Hudson shares his classic comfort recipe with CBS2’s Jessica Layton and Cindy Hsu.
Italian Chicken Noodle Soup
(Serves 4-6)
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 lb. raw chicken sausage, casings removed
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 rib celery, finely chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 calabrese pepper, stemmed and finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. tomato paste
- 2 quarts chicken stock
- 2 tbsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 lb. dried pasta (choose your favorite shape or use up any leftover dried pastas)
- 1/2 cup chopped tomatoes
- One 15.5 oz. can cannellini beans
- 1/4 cup chopped basil
- 2 tbsp. fresh oregano leaves
How to make it:
- In a 6-quart stock pot, heat oil over medium heat; add sausage and break up with a spoon into small pieces. Cook sausage until browned, about 8-10 minutes. Remove sausage from pot, and set aside.
- In the same pot, add the garlic and onions; sweat until translucent, about 5-8 minutes. Then add the carrots, celery, bay leaf and calabrese pepper. Continue to saute until the vegetables have softened, about 10 minutes.
- Add in the tomato paste and saute until evenly combined, about 5 minute.
- Add the chicken stock and salt; bring to a boil and add pasta. Cook pasta until al dente, about 6-8 minutes. Lower heat to a simmer and add remaining ingredients, including the reserved sausage. Let soup simmer for another 10 minutes.
- Taste soup and adjust seasoning if necessary.