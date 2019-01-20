NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The first big winter storm of 2019 is in the books and for most it turned out to be a chilly soaker rather than a freezing snowstorm.

In New York City, forecasts of a few inches of snow turns into steady rain overnight.

To the north, a winter storm warning remained in effect into Sunday morning as up to five inches of snow fell in Orange County.

Warnings have been lifted for New York City, but residents should be on the lookout for a flash flood watch issued for the city, northeast New Jersey, Connecticut, and Long Island.

Saturday night, salt trucks got a head start before colder temperatures created dangerous road conditions. People across the northern suburbs spent the last few days preparing to hunker down for a much bigger storm, gathering snow supplies and food.

Most of the build-up could be traced back to November’s crippling snowstorm which caught New Yorkers and officials statewide off guard.

“We started at four this morning. The roads are nice, the town did a great job. The state… 32 is perfect. Everything is turning to blacktop… just hope it doesn’t freeze too soon,” snow plow driver Joe Ginzaro said.

“It’s a treacherous walk. They’re really good at keeping the roads clear, but it takes some time,” Wayne Bissenger of Highland Mills added.

In New Jersey, a commercial travel restriction is in effect for roads north of I-95 but not the New Jersey Turnpike.

Con Edison says it has prepared all week with an extra 250 power line workers on hand in case the storm was more severe.

As of Sunday morning, travelers at airports in the area are not facing any major issues from the storm.

Arrival and departure delays are 15 minutes and under at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Airports. On Saturday, more than 2,100 flights were canceled around the country.

The storm has already caused almost 1,300 flight cancellations on Sunday. Anyone heading to a local airport is urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

New York and New Jersey authorities are continuing to give the same piece of advice: if the weather is bad in your area stay home and stay off the road so road crews can do their jobs.