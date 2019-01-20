NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) – A driver is dead after a fiery car crash in Washington Heights.

Authorities tell CBS2 the deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning on Riverside Drive and West 155th Street.

Police report that the victim appears to have been driving the wrong way when he crashed his vehicle through a wall and plummeted about 30 feet down an embankment.

The driver was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His passenger – a 37-year-old man – survived the crash and is in serious condition. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.