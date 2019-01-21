Frigid winds will blow through this afternoon making it feel like 0° at best. And a wind advisory will remain in effect for much of the area with wind gusts of up to 50 mph expected, so bundle up and hold on to those hats!

It will remain very cold into tonight, though we will see our winds subside into the overnight. Expect wake-up wind chills of only around 0°.

Tomorrow will be much calmer, but it will remain below freezing. Expect highs in the upper 20s or so with a few passing clouds.

As for Wednesday, we’ll watch our next system get on board with perhaps a little mixing north and west and rain elsewhere. Highs that day will be running warmer in the 40s.