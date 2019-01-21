DANGEROUS COLDStay Safe With CBS2's Winter Weather Survival Guide
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Frigid winds will blow through this afternoon making it feel like 0° at best. And a wind advisory will remain in effect for much of the area with wind gusts of up to 50 mph expected, so bundle up and hold on to those hats!

(Credit: CBS2)

It will remain very cold into tonight, though we will see our winds subside into the overnight. Expect wake-up wind chills of only around 0°.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be much calmer, but it will remain below freezing. Expect highs in the upper 20s or so with a few passing clouds.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Wednesday, we’ll watch our next system get on board with perhaps a little mixing north and west and rain elsewhere. Highs that day will be running warmer in the 40s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s