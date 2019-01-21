WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A group of Girl Scouts selling cookies at a New Jersey mall had their day’s fundraising money stolen Friday by two suspects seen on a surveillance camera.

Girl Scout Troop 80062 had set up a table to sell the organization’s iconic fundraising cookies in the Woodbridge Center Mall upstairs in the Boscov’s wing near Chick Fil A.

At around 4:30 p.m., police say a surveillance video shows a bank deposit envelope containing $500 in cash and several checks left unattended on the table.

Two suspects, an elderly woman with a red walker and a man in a green jacket, pick up the envelope and pocket it.

Adults and girls working the fundraiser discovered the envelope missing shortly afterwards and contacted police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Woodbridge Police by calling 732-855-TIPS.