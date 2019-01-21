NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Monday evening fire raged out of control at a house in Cypress Hills and the freezing temperatures definitely gave firefighters trouble too.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports that dozens of people were forced to stand in the freezing cold as more than 100 members of the FDNY battled flames and the elements in Brooklyn.

Earlier it was flames pouring out the back of a two-story home that’s reportedly rented out to a woman, her son, and daughter-in-law on Schenck Avenue.

“We’re scared, they’re going to lose everything,” Julie Chacon, whose mother reportedly lives in the burning building said. “I tried to bring people to my car to warm them up a little bit.”

Due to Monday’s high winds, flames and smoke continued to spread. So much so that several people in surrounding homes were told to evacuate as well. There was little time to grab belongings.

“They made us get out for safety, it’s spreading so it’s a good thing they did that,” neighbor Anthony Floyd added. “I just feel bad for the family that lives there, I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”

Some neighbors said emergency crews had problems with frozen hydrants. Icicles were also forming off the hoses as the streets froze over.

Luckily, authorities have not reported any fatalities in this fire. One person was injured in the fire; the severity of their injuries is unknown.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports that six firefighters had to be treated for minor injuries, including frostbite.