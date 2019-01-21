RED BANK, N.J. (CBS News) – As the longest government shutdown in history hit the 29 day mark, Jon Bon Jovi told furloughed federal workers “I’ll Be There for You” — by offering free meals at one of his New Jersey restaurants.

“In line with our mission, federal workers are encouraged to join us for a delicious meal and to learn about additional support and resources available in our community,” the eatery owned by the famed musician and his wife, Dorothea, posted on Facebook Saturday.

The Red Bank, New Jersey, location of JBJ Soul Kitchen will provide its first meals to furloughed workers and their families for two hours midday Monday. The schedule of future meals at the location will be announced at a later date and be determined by “turnout, feedback and demand,” a news release said.

MORE: Bon Jovi Steps Up Fight Against Poverty With Second ‘Soul Kitchen’ Location, B.E.A.T. Center

“Since founding the Soul Kitchen, we wanted to ensure that anyone struggling with food insecurity had a place to go,” Bon Jovi and his wife said in the release. “…We will be open for lunch as a way to create a place of support and resources for furloughed federal workers, many of whom are our friends and neighbors.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy’s philanthropic organization, The Murphy Foundation, is partnering with the restaurant to provide the free meals.

Read more from CBSNews.com