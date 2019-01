NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 7-year-old boy in Newark.

Authorities were called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a home on Weequahic Avenue.

Sources tell CBS2 the child’s death appears to be suspicious.

His name has not been released.

