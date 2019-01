NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Traffic headed to Staten Island was brought to a sudden halt Monday night after a tractor trailer overturned on the Verrazzano Bridge.

All island-bound upper lanes of the bridge are currently closed due to the wreck.

Drivers captured video of the truck after it flipped over at around 7 p.m.

One person was injured. Authorities are still investigating but say Monday’s high winds may have contributed to the crash.