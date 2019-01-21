NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are seeking help identifying an armed suspect who they say robbed a phone store in Queens on Saturday.

According to police, a man waving a black firearm came into RSK3 Wireless on 142-21 Rockaway Boulevard in South Jamaica on Jan. 19 around 8:30 p.m.

The armed man and demanded cash and merchandise from the 28-year-old employee behind the counter. After taking multiple cell phones and about $850 in cash, he fled the store.

No one was injured in the encounter.

