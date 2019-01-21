NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Events will be held across the area Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city officials will attend the annual King Day celebration at the National Action Network House of Justice in Harlem at 1 p.m.

PHOTOS: Remembering MLK

A peace walk is planned for 12 p.m. on Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

On Long Island, hundreds are expect to gather at 10 a.m. for a ceremony at Long Beach City Hall, followed by a walk along the route Dr. King traveled during his 1965 civil rights visit to Long Beach.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials will attend a King Day celebration at 10 a.m. at New Hope Memorial Baptist Church in Elizabeth.