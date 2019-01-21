DANGEROUS COLDStay Safe With CBS2's Winter Weather Survival Guide
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The citywide manhunt for an escaped prisoner in Brooklyn has ended.

Authorities say Jose Bisono is behind bars Monday night after breaking away from two Department of Homeless Services officers Saturday evening.

Jose Bisono (credit: NYPD)

The 31-year-old was being transported to Brooklyn central booking when he escaped, even though he had his hands still cuffed behind his back.

Bisono was later caught on surveillance cameras with his hands no longer behind his back, but possibly still cuffed.

Police say Bisono is a career criminal suspected in a recent attempted rape.

It’s unknown if the officers will face disciplinary charges over the escape.

