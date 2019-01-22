COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Copiague man has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his wife to death.

According to police, Wayne Alcus attacked his wife Patricia at their home Monday night at 7 p.m.

Their 18-year-old son Ryan was at home at the time and managed to wrestle the knife from his father, police said. Ryan Alcus suffered injuries to his hand in the process.

Patricia Alcus, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wayne Alcus, 49, is charged with second degree murder.

He’s set to appear in court Tuesday.