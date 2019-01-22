DANGEROUS COLDStay Safe With CBS2's Winter Weather Survival Guide
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Copiague man has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his wife to death.

Wayne Alcus (credit: Suffolk County Police)

According to police, Wayne Alcus attacked his wife Patricia at their home Monday night at 7 p.m.

Their 18-year-old son Ryan was at home at the time and managed to wrestle the knife from his father, police said. Ryan Alcus suffered injuries to his hand in the process.

Patricia Alcus, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wayne Alcus, 49, is charged with second degree murder.

He’s set to appear in court Tuesday.

