NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday will be slightly warmer and less windy than Monday, but it’s still bitterly cold outside.

Wake-up temperatures are hovering around zero, with highs expected to be in the 20s.

Watch: CBS2’s John Elliott With The Latest Weather Forecast

It’s another day of brutal, bone-chilling cold, where bundling up may not be enough.

“It’s very, very cold,” one person told CBS2’s Tony Aiello on Monday. “I have on two pants, two shirts. It’s very, very cold.”

Bundle up! It feels better than yesterday but it is still SO cold! Check out this water fountain at #BryantPark! pic.twitter.com/OTqjhJsCGE — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) January 22, 2019

The freezing temperatures resulted in cars breaking down.

“It made a little noise at first, but then it just complete was dead,” a woman said.

MORE: Winter Survival Guide | What Is A Code Blue?

The whipping wind also caused some issue. All lanes on the upper level of the Verazzano Bridge were shut down overnight. The wind was suspected of causing a tractor-trailer to flip, leaving one person hurt.

In Midtown, construction equipment swayed back and forth from a skyscraper on West 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, resulting in the NYPD blocking off the area and rushing into restaurants.

“The fire department came in and the police department came in and locked the door and said we couldn’t leave,” one patron told CBS2’s Reena Roy.

Police said around 8 p.m., a construction elevator somehow got knocked loose on the building and began smashing against it, sending debris on the sidewalk below.

“They were looking up at this really tall one and pointed at that and looked a little panicked. But then they cleared the streets out,” the patron continued.

MORE: Weather Center | School Closings

The streets have since reopened, and the equipment has been secured.

It was a busy day for those in the business of battling the cold.

“The calls are endless,” said Michael O’Brien, project manager at Petri Plumbing and Heating.

O’Brien expects today will be no different. His advice?

“The best thing to do if you have frozen pipes, right now you have no water coming in, open the faucets,” he said. “Leave the heat up. On days like this, it’s going to happen. So maybe it’s not the time to conserve energy with the heat.”

If you have to head outside, be sure to bundle up and cover any exposed skin or extremities.