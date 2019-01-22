BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A 64-year-old retired battalion chief is accused of stealing a number of pieces from the John T. Brennan Fire Museum in Bayonne and selling them online.

Officials say the exact value of the items wasn’t immediately clear but “is said to be significant,” according to police.

Many of the items haven’t been recovered, authorities said.

According to a published report, Avery retired in 2017 after 36 years with the Bayonne Fire Department and was receiving a $129,813 annual pension.

The museum believes Avery had been taking the items from storage, according to the Jersey Journal.