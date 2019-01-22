NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Ten employees at the Queens location claim they were harassed and discriminated against, adding nothing was done despite multiple complaints, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported Tuesday.

Several of the accusers gathered outside the hospital on Main Street in Flushing on Monday and described what they say they’ve been dealing with for more than a year.

The employees filed the lawsuit together back in December, suing the hospital for $15 million after claiming an operating room director, who began working there in 2016, had discriminated against them for a variety of reasons, including gender, age and sexual orientation.

The lawsuit alleges the accusers had complained to human resources and higher ups, but nothing was done. One woman who worked in the operating room for more than 40 years said she had to leave because she was unable to work per diem as she requested, saying she was targeted for her age.

“He bad-mouthed me in the hospital and said many things about me,” Linda Merolla said. “When he came in it was like the devil approached this place. Everyone in the administration tried to cover it up. Enough is enough.”

“We believe that our clients have been wronged. Our clients have been treated in a horrible manner,” attorney Christopher Arzberger added.

CBS2’s Roy did reach out to the hospital for a statement. A spokesperson said allegations about the workplace are taken seriously, but because of policy there would be no comment on an ongoing case.

CBS2 is also waiting for a response from the defense attorney.