NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Penn Station access project has finally gotten the green light.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Empire State Development, and Amtrak have struck a deal that would expand Metro-North service to the East Bronx.

The plan will also give New Haven line commuters a direct route to Penn Station using existing tracks owned by Amtrak.

Four new stations will also be built in the Hunts Point, Morris Park, Parkchester, and Co-op City sections of the Bronx.

 

