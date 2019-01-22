NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Penn Station access project has finally gotten the green light.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Empire State Development, and Amtrak have struck a deal that would expand Metro-North service to the East Bronx.

Too many people in the Bronx live in a transit desert. Proud to announce an agreement to construct four new Metro-North stations that will connect the east Bronx to Manhattan. This project will provide much-needed travel options to thousands of residents.https://t.co/o1QdEpzr63 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 22, 2019

The plan will also give New Haven line commuters a direct route to Penn Station using existing tracks owned by Amtrak.

Four new stations will also be built in the Hunts Point, Morris Park, Parkchester, and Co-op City sections of the Bronx.