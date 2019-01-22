Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Penn Station access project has finally gotten the green light.
Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Empire State Development, and Amtrak have struck a deal that would expand Metro-North service to the East Bronx.
The plan will also give New Haven line commuters a direct route to Penn Station using existing tracks owned by Amtrak.
Four new stations will also be built in the Hunts Point, Morris Park, Parkchester, and Co-op City sections of the Bronx.