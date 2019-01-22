NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with an assault on a woman on Staten Island.

A Staten Island woman who was the victim of a vicious Assault is now speaking out about her frightening ordeal. See my sit down interview … and get a look at a man #NYPD describes as a person of interest in the case. Tonight at 5 pm #CBS2News @ CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/E8ZINBWBCt — Scott Rapoport (@ScottRapoport) January 22, 2019

The alleged incident happened just after midnight on Jan. 5 at 55 Bowen St., in the Fox Hills section of the borough. Police said the man followed a 57-year-old female and then punched her multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground. The man fled and the victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was treated for a fractured hip and laceration to the head.

The man is described as black male who was last seen wearing a black winter jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.