Justin Lewis

Meteorologist, Weekday Morning Weather Producer

It will be a grey day overall with perhaps a light light rain or drizzle north and west. Outside of that, expect temps to finally get back to normal with highs in the low 40s.

Rain will become likely late this evening into the overnight with heavier rain near dawn. As for temps, they’ll start in the low 40s this evening and climb to around 50° by sunrise.

Tomorrow will feature a steady rain which will be heavy at times. This will be the pattern through the early afternoon hours with the rain tapering thereafter. Expect highs in the 50s with temps falling into the 40s for the trip home.

As for Friday, it will be much colder with perhaps a passing flurry. Highs that day will be stuck in the 30s.