NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Alec Baldwin was back in in court Wednesday morning and pleaded guilty to harassment following his arrest in November after an altercation over a parking spot.

The 60-year-old actor was accused of becoming physical with a man over a spot in front of the actor’s Greenwich Village home near the corner of East 10th Street and University Place on Nov. 2.

In court Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassment in the second degree with a conditional discharge and a short term anger management program.

At the time of his initial court appearance, his attorney, Alan Abramson, said they’ve turned over a video to the district attorney that would show Baldwin didn’t strike anyone.

Prosecutors alleged that Baldwin told an officer who responded to the scene “He’s an a——. He stole my spot. I did push him.”

Police said Baldwin was backing into an open parking spot when a 49-year-old man in a Saab station wagon came in from behind him and took the spot in front of the actor’s home.

Sources said Baldwin then followed the man to the Muni-meter, where they shoved each other. Then, the driver claimed Baldwin hit him on the left side of the face.

The driver was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital. A man who says he’s the victim’s friend came back to pick up the Saab hours later, after it got a ticket for parking without paying the meter.