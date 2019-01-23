DJ Sixsmith

Heléne Yorke always wanted to be on Broadway.

It didn’t come easy for the newest star of the show “The Other Two.” Yorke worked at a Reebok store when she first got to New York on the Upper West Side and sometimes had to change in a Starbucks bathroom between auditions. However, that didn’t stop her from fulfilling her dreams.

“We just lost Carol Channing, who performed Hello, Dolly! at the St. James Theatre,” said Yorke in an interview with CBS Local. “I played the St. James Theatre as well. To know that you walked the same boards as somebody like that is so extraordinary.”

Yorke made her Broadway debut in “Grease” back in 2008. She’s been in productions of other classics like “Wicked” and “Bullets Over Broadway.” While Yorke has made her way into the film and television world, she’ll never forget her Broadway debut.

“I was crying because I was making my Broadway debut and there’s nothing like that,” said Yorke. “It’s the absolute mountaintop for a nerd like me that’s loved it forever. It’s just something I’ll never forget. Having gone to see ‘The Producers’ at 16 with my dad. My dad sat in exactly the same mezzanine section when I was in ‘Bullets Over Broadway.’ You can have these moments that feel like full circle moments as an actor.”

This week, Yorke stars in the biggest role of her career on the “The Other Two,” which was created by former SNL head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider. The former Broadway actor has had recurring roles on programs like “The Good Fight” and Showtime’s “Masters of Sex”, but this project allows Yorke to express herself in a totally new way.

“I got to play with people like Molly Shannon and Wanda Skyes,” said Yorke. “Going back and forth with people like that is just an extra added boost. Who doesn’t want to play catch with Molly Shannon.”