NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The store where 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was murdered last June has become the first “Safe Haven Bodega” in the Bronx.

The bodega on East 183rd Street is taking part in the NYPD’s new program to prevent gang assaults and robberies.

Participating businesses will be outfitted with panic buttons, magnetic locks, security cameras, bright lighting and shatterproof glass.

It will cost bodegas between $3,000-4,000 to participate in the program.

The 15-year-old was dragged out of a bodega and stabbed to death by several alleged members of the Trinitarios gang in what police called a case of mistaken identity.

Some residents said the bodega’s previous owner did not do enough to protect Guzman-Feliz, but he defended himself, saying he called 911 twice and did all he could.