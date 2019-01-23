NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Port Authority is making a change to what drivers hear when travelling through the Lincoln Tunnel.

“Please remain alert while traveling in and around the Lincoln Tunnel and be prepared for sudden stops.”

Right now the automated message also reminds drivers that texting and driving is illegal, interrupting any songs playing on the radio.

Commuters can be stuck in tunnel traffic and hear the same message several times in a single commute.

After complaints that it was happening too frequently, the Port Authority has agreed to scale back the message from playing every four to six minutes to every eight to 10 minutes instead.

Some drivers told CBS2 the move is appreciated, but the cut-ins are for a good cause.

“Sometimes once it interrupts, sometimes twice, but not for long so I don’t see it as a hindrance. Safety first,” one motorist said.

A similar message can be heard while travelling through the Holland Tunnel.