NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Wednesday released video they say shows the bizarre aftermath of an attack on an Uber driver in Manhattan last week.

Sources say the Uber driver was travelling with two passengers near E. 40th Street and 5th Avenue when a man on a bike hit his rear window with his fist out of nowhere.

The driver turned onto another street to evade the bicyclist, but ran into gridlock. Sources say the bicyclist caught up with the vehicle and smashed its windshield with his bike lock.

After the driver hopped out of his vehicle, the suspect struck him in the head with the lock before hopping atop the vehicle and screaming out.

The suspect stomped over the vehicle’s roof and hood before jumping off and fleeing westbound on 40th Street on his black and green bicycle.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for a cut to the head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.