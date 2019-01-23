CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is dead and two other people, including an infant, were recovering after a four-alarm fire ripped through a trio of homes in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on 158th Street between Meyer Avenue and 115th Road in South Jamaica shortly after 1:45 p.m. It soon spread to two other homes, officials said.

Firefighters entered the second floor window of one of the homes and discovered an unconscious woman in her 30s in the bathroom. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where officials say she was pronounced dead.

Two other people, including a five-month-old, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.

