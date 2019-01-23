SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A new sensation has come to Sloatsburg Elementary School helping students burn some energy and return the class ready to learn.

The sensory hallway is a colorful sequence of stickers on the floor creating an interactive pathway, reports CBSN New York’s John Dias.

Kids walk and jump around as they follow it, and on the walls are spots for children to really get moving with jumping jacks and push-ups.

It takes about a minute to complete, and school officials say it helps kids who are having trouble sitting still in their classroom seats and staying focused.

Teachers say any type of movement can help kids settle down and refocus, but this impacts brain chemistry producing dopamine which facilitates improved attention, memory and mood.

Less than a month after this sensory hallway was unveiled, staff already say they have seen some big results.

Another elementary school in the district just made one on their hallway, and plans are underway to add them to all the elementary schools and possibly the middle school.