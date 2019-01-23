HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — United States health officials reported in September that teenage electronic cigarette use had reached an epidemic level.

Now, leaders on Long Island are trying to change the tide with their “Vape Out” program, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday.

Suffolk County will soon partner with four school districts in an urgent attempt to stem the rising tide of e-cigarette use among school children.

“We saw over four-year period a 900 percent spike in kids vaping,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “We are at risk of a whole generation of kids becoming addicted to nicotine. This is a public health crisis. We are focusing with the schools, collaborating with them, because this is where the kids are doing this now.”

Administrators are asking county health officials for clarity and help in dealing with record numbers of students vaping on school grounds. CBS2’s McLogan spoke with middle schoolers about their fears during the first week of school.

“It’s just kind of scary thinking about how, like, one day we’re going to get peer pressure to do it, but we don’t want to,” one young girl said. “So we think it’s a good idea to prevent it at a young age.”

Peer-to-peer counseling, parent forums and e-cigarette education as an alternative to school suspension are all part of the Vape Out program, which kicks off next week.