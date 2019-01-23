CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a wild sight in Williamsburg Wednesday night, when a bird rarely seen in the city made pedestrians do a double-take.

A hawk somehow found its way to the intersection of Lorimer Street and Lee Avenue around 6 p.m.

Dozens gawked as police worked to rescue the bird in dire need of help.

The bird of prey was covered in grease and nearly got hit by oncoming traffic.

It’s now being treated at a wildlife rehabilitation center, after it was found to have lead poisoning as well.

